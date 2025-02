Giorgi Kantaria, the former footballer of Shamakhi, has found a new club after being dismissed from the Azerbaijani team due to match-fixing allegations.

The 27-year-old Georgian midfielder will continue his career in Russia, having successfully negotiated a contract with Sokol, Idman.biz reports.

He will play for the Saratov-based club until the end of the season.

Shamakhi terminated Kantaria’s contract in December of the previous year.

