Azerbaijani player in Ukraine: "To play for the national team, you need to stand out"

Emil Mustafayev, the Azerbaijani footballer currently playing for Chornomorets, shared insights about his move and his aspirations for the national team in an interview with Sportal.az.

Idman.biz reports that he stated, "To be honest, I had offers from other clubs as well. But after weighing all the options, I decided to join Chornomorets. They welcomed me well, and I will do my best for this team."

The Azerbaijani international, who was loaned from Polissya to Chornomorets this winter, discussed his prospects at the Odessa club and the potential for a national team call-up: "To play for the national team, you need to stand out. Honestly, I wasn’t playing much at Polissya, and it was difficult to show my potential in the limited time I had on the field. I believe that after joining Chornomorets, I’ll have more opportunities to prove myself in a better light. I am always ready to play for the Azerbaijani national team and give everything for the squad."

The 23-year-old midfielder will remain on loan at Chornomorets until June 30, 2025, while his rights are held by Polissya until June 30, 2027.

