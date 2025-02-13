Fenerbahce face Anderlecht, Galatasaray take on Alkmaar in Europa League playoffs

The Europa League playoffs kick off today with eight exciting matches in the first leg.

Among the key fixtures, Fenerbahce will host Anderlecht, while Galatasaray travel to Alkmaar for their showdown.

The return leg of these matchups will take place on February 20.

Europa League Playoffs - First Leg

February 13

21:45: Ferencvárosi vs Viktoria

21:45: Union vs Ajax

21:45: Midtjylland vs Real Sociedad

21:45: Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht

00:00: Twente vs Bodo/Glimt

00:00: Alkmaar vs Galatasaray

00:00: PAOK vs FCSB

00:00: Porto vs Roma

