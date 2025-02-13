Fenerbahce face Anderlecht, Galatasaray take on Alkmaar in Europa League playoffs

The Europa League playoffs kick off today with eight exciting matches in the first leg.
Among the key fixtures, Fenerbahce will host Anderlecht, while Galatasaray travel to Alkmaar for their showdown.
The return leg of these matchups will take place on February 20.
Europa League Playoffs - First Leg
February 13
21:45: Ferencvárosi vs Viktoria
21:45: Union vs Ajax
21:45: Midtjylland vs Real Sociedad
21:45: Fenerbahce vs Anderlecht
00:00: Twente vs Bodo/Glimt
00:00: Alkmaar vs Galatasaray
00:00: PAOK vs FCSB
00:00: Porto vs Roma
