13 February 2025
EN

Champions League setback for Italian giants as Bayern and Benfica take control - VIDEO

Football
News
13 February 2025 09:00
51
The first-leg matches of the UEFA Champions League playoff round concluded today, bringing disappointment for Italy’s representatives.

Four matches were played on the second day of the round, with both Atalanta and Milan suffering narrow defeats on the road, Idman.biz reports.

Atalanta lost 2-1 to Club Brugge, while Milan fell 1-0 to Feyenoord, making it a tough night for the Italian sides.

Bayern Munich secured a crucial away victory against Celtic, winning 2-1, giving the German giants an advantage ahead of the return leg.

Meanwhile, Monaco was defeated 1-0 at home by Benfica, leaving the French club with work to do in the second match.

The return legs are scheduled for February 18-19.

Champions League – Playoff Round, First Leg Results (February 12)
21:45. Club Brugge 2-1 Atalanta

00:00. Feyenoord 1-0 Milan

00:00. Celtic 1-2 Bayern Munich

00:00. Monaco 0-1 Benfica

Idman.biz

