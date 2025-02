The draw for the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey in Spain has been held, and the matchups are set: Barcelona will face Atlético Madrid.

Real Sociedad will play against Real Madrid, Idman.biz reports.

The dates for the matches are yet to be confirmed.

In the quarterfinals, Atlético Madrid defeated Getafe 5-0, Real Madrid won against Leganés 3-2, Barcelona triumphed over Valencia 5-0, and Real Sociedad beat Osasuna 2-0.

Idman.biz