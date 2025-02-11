11 February 2025
EN

Belajdi Pusi: "We aim to win every match, regardless of the opponent" – INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
11 February 2025 15:27
34
Belajdi Pusi: "We aim to win every match, regardless of the opponent" – INTERVIEW

Albanian forward Belajdi Pusi of Shamakhi shared his thoughts in an exclusive interview with Sportal.az following his team's 1-0 victory over Sumgayit in the 22nd round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

- What are your thoughts on the victory against Sumgayit?

- We showed real character in this match. If we continue playing with the same determination, we can secure more points.

- Before this win, your team struggled to pick up victories after the winter break, while teams below you were gaining points. Did that serve as motivation or create pressure?

- To be honest, it was a difficult situation because our rivals were closing the gap. However, we must stay focused and continue winning points. We’ve had tough matches, and more challenges lie ahead, but we step onto the field aiming to earn points every time.

- The first half was dominated by Sumgayit, while Shamakhi took control in the second half. What was discussed at halftime?

- We talked in the dressing room about our mistakes and how to fix them. The head coach gave us his instructions, and we did our best to follow them.

- Next week, you will face Kapaz, one of your direct competitors. How do you view this match?

- We always strive to win, regardless of the opponent. Our goal is to improve as a team, and we will do everything possible to win against Kapaz.

- The last-placed team in the Premier League may have to play a relegation playoff against the third-placed team from the First Division. Do you think this rule is fair?

- I can't comment on that because we don’t see ourselves finishing last. Our focus is on improving and securing a better position in the league.

- From next season, the foreign player limit in the Premier League will be lifted, and the number of teams will increase to 12. What are your thoughts on this?

- If this decision is finalized, I think it’s a good one. These are positive changes.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan women's national team to play against boys' team - Head coach
20:05
Women's football

Azerbaijan women's national team to play against boys' team - Head coach

The head coach of the Azerbaijan U19 Women’s National Football Team, Habib Agayev, shared insights about the team’s current training camp

Ilham Yadullayev: "Such matches are great experience"
18:04
Football

Ilham Yadullayev: "Such matches are great experience"

The head coach of Azerbaijan’s U-17 national football team, Ilham Yadullayev, shared his thoughts on the team's preparations
FIFA Agent: "Abolishing the limit is a step toward the development of Azerbaijani Football"
17:33
Football

FIFA Agent: "Abolishing the limit is a step toward the development of Azerbaijani Football"

He noted that the decision was not universally welcomed after it was announced
Another farewell at Qarabag
17:25
Football

Another farewell at Qarabag

Qarabag has parted ways with Richard Almeida
Sabah sends national team player to reserve squad
16:38
Football

Sabah sends national team player to reserve squad

Sabah FC has sent national team player Anatoliy Nuriyev to the reserve squad
Is Neftchi Making a Comeback? - Looking back at History
15:51
Football

Is Neftchi Making a Comeback? - Looking back at History

Given Neftchi’s struggles in recent years, this run is a long-awaited boost

Most read

Real Madrid hold farewell ceremony for Marcelo
9 February 10:13
Football

Real Madrid hold farewell ceremony for Marcelo

The event took place before the Madrid Derby

Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed
13:47
Football

Champions League: Odds for knockout stage revealed

Regarding the chances of winning the trophy, English clubs are considered the favorites
Barcelona vs Sevilla, who did not experienced a successful period
9 February 16:52
Football

Barcelona vs Sevilla, who did not experienced a successful period

There will be four matches today
Messi opened the score and the goals came - VIDEO
9 February 12:35
Football

Messi opened the score and the goals came - VIDEO

A friendly match was held in Honduras between the US club Inter Miami and the local Olimpia