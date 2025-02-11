Belajdi Pusi: "We aim to win every match, regardless of the opponent" – INTERVIEW

Albanian forward Belajdi Pusi of Shamakhi shared his thoughts in an exclusive interview with Sportal.az following his team's 1-0 victory over Sumgayit in the 22nd round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

- What are your thoughts on the victory against Sumgayit?

- We showed real character in this match. If we continue playing with the same determination, we can secure more points.

- Before this win, your team struggled to pick up victories after the winter break, while teams below you were gaining points. Did that serve as motivation or create pressure?

- To be honest, it was a difficult situation because our rivals were closing the gap. However, we must stay focused and continue winning points. We’ve had tough matches, and more challenges lie ahead, but we step onto the field aiming to earn points every time.

- The first half was dominated by Sumgayit, while Shamakhi took control in the second half. What was discussed at halftime?

- We talked in the dressing room about our mistakes and how to fix them. The head coach gave us his instructions, and we did our best to follow them.

- Next week, you will face Kapaz, one of your direct competitors. How do you view this match?

- We always strive to win, regardless of the opponent. Our goal is to improve as a team, and we will do everything possible to win against Kapaz.

- The last-placed team in the Premier League may have to play a relegation playoff against the third-placed team from the First Division. Do you think this rule is fair?

- I can't comment on that because we don’t see ourselves finishing last. Our focus is on improving and securing a better position in the league.

- From next season, the foreign player limit in the Premier League will be lifted, and the number of teams will increase to 12. What are your thoughts on this?

- If this decision is finalized, I think it’s a good one. These are positive changes.

