Araz-Nakhchivan reaches 100 games milestone

Araz- Nakhchivan marked a significant milestone in the 22nd round of the Misli Premier League.

The representative from the Autonomous Republic played their 100th match in the country's top-tier championship, Idman.biz reports.

The milestone match, held at home against Kapaz, ended in a goalless draw.

Over these 100 games, Araz- Nakhchivan has secured 32 wins, 22 draws, and 46 losses. The match at Liv Bona Dea Arena also marked their 50th home game, with a record of 20 wins, 14 draws, and 16 losses.

The Nakhchivan club played their first-ever match on August 5, 2000, against Qarabag away (0-1), and their first home match a week later against Dinamo (0-0).

Idman.biz