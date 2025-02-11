11 February 2025
Champions League: Real Madrid head to Manchester

11 February 2025 09:38
The Champions League playoff stage kicks off today with four exciting matchups.

Idman.biz reports that the first clash of the day will feature an all-French showdown as Brest take on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The highlight of the round will take place in England, where Real Madrid face a tough away challenge against Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Juventus will host PSV, and Borussia Dortmund travels to Portugal to meet Sporting CP.

Champions League – Playoff Stage (First Leg)
February 11
21:45 Brest vs PSG
00:00 Manchester City vs Real Madrid
00:00 Juventus vs PSV
00:00 Sporting CP vs Borussia Dortmund

The first-leg matches will conclude on February 12.

