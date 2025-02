The final match of Serie A's 24th round saw Inter take on Fiorentina at home.

Idman.biz reports that Simone Inzaghi’s side dominated the game and secured a 2-1 victory, reducing the gap with the league leader to just one point.

Serie A – Round 24 Results

February 10

23:45 Inter – Fiorentina: 2-1

Idman.biz