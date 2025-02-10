10 February 2025
EN

Neftchi to sign Alex Fernandes from Russia’s Baltika

Football
News
10 February 2025 18:48
28
Neftchi to sign Alex Fernandes from Russia’s Baltika

Alex Fernandes, a 22-year-old Brazilian winger from Russia’s Baltika club, is close to continuing his career in Azerbaijan.

According to Russian media, Fernandes is expected to arrive in Baku today to sign a contract with Neftchi, Idman.biz reports.

The move is anticipated after Fernandes previously rejected a transfer to a Kazakhstan club. His contract with the Kaliningrad-based team runs until the summer of 2027.

This season, Fernandes has played 18 matches for Baltika, scoring 6 goals and providing 2 assists.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Uzbek Footballer: "The Azerbaijan Premier League is competitive" - INTERVIEW
18:18
Football

Uzbek Footballer: "The Azerbaijan Premier League is competitive" - INTERVIEW

Uzbek midfielder Jasurbek Jaloliddinov talks about the Azerbaijan Premier League and team dynamics

Ferencvárosi fans concerned about Romao's yellow cards
17:04
Football

Ferencvárosi fans concerned about Romao's yellow cards

Qarabag midfielder’s transfer causes unease among Hungarian fans

Ronaldo: "I'm not regretful for coming to Azerbaijan" - INTERVIEW
16:49
Football

Ronaldo: "I'm not regretful for coming to Azerbaijan" - INTERVIEW

Dominican midfielder Ronaldo Vasquez of Sumgayit sat down for an interview about his move to Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan U19 women's football team announces squad for qualifiers
16:32
Football

Azerbaijan U19 women's football team announces squad for qualifiers

Team prepares for European Championship qualifying round in Albania

Galatasaray player and Azerbaijani national team star Nazlican Parlak: "Next time it won't be like this" - INTERVIEW
15:07
Football

Galatasaray player and Azerbaijani national team star Nazlican Parlak: "Next time it won't be like this" - INTERVIEW

Nazlican Parlak, a key player for Azerbaijan's national women's football team and Galatasaray, shared insights

Shahin Diniyev: "Coshqun chose an ambitious club, not the money"
13:16
Football

Shahin Diniyev: "Coshqun chose an ambitious club, not the money"

Former head coach of the Azerbaijani national football team, Shahin Diniyev, commented on his son Coshqun Diniyev's move

Most read

Real Madrid hold farewell ceremony for Marcelo
9 February 10:13
Football

Real Madrid hold farewell ceremony for Marcelo

The event took place before the Madrid Derby

What is the Premier League's ranking in the world?
8 February 14:30
Football

What is the Premier League's ranking in the world?

The global ranking of football leagues has been announced
Neftchi agreed with a new striker - He is already in Baku
8 February 16:45
Football

Neftchi agreed with a new striker - He is already in Baku

27-year-old football player most recently played for the Cypriot club Paralimni
Fabregas is in the target of Stuttgart
8 February 16:21
Football

Fabregas is in the target of Stuttgart

Stuttgart has won once in its last four matches in all tournaments