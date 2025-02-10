Neftchi to sign Alex Fernandes from Russia’s Baltika

Alex Fernandes, a 22-year-old Brazilian winger from Russia’s Baltika club, is close to continuing his career in Azerbaijan.

According to Russian media, Fernandes is expected to arrive in Baku today to sign a contract with Neftchi, Idman.biz reports.

The move is anticipated after Fernandes previously rejected a transfer to a Kazakhstan club. His contract with the Kaliningrad-based team runs until the summer of 2027.

This season, Fernandes has played 18 matches for Baltika, scoring 6 goals and providing 2 assists.

Idman.biz