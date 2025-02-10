Uzbek Footballer: "The Azerbaijan Premier League is competitive" - INTERVIEW

In the 22nd round of the Misli Premier League, Sumgayit lost 0-1 away to Shamakhi.

Idman.biz reports that the Uzbek midfielder of Sumgayit, Jasurbek Jaloliddinov, gave an interview to Sportal.az after the match:

- We played well, but we couldn’t win. In the end, we faced defeat. The opponent started the second half strongly, and that's why we lost in the end.

- How would you evaluate the level of the Azerbaijan Premier League?

- It’s a good championship. The Azerbaijan Premier League is a competitive league. Everyone is battling against each other.

- You’re playing in the starting lineup. Have you adapted to the team?

- Yes, I’ve adapted. That's why I’m playing. I feel better now. The head coach also gives me the chance.

- In the second half of the match against Shamakhi, your performance declined. What happened?

- Yes, it was our mistake. If we had continued playing like we did in the first half, we would have won. I don't even know why it happened. In the second half, they started strong. We lost in the end.

- The team hasn't scored in 7 matches. What’s the issue?

- I don’t know. We’re trying, and we’ll continue working harder to play better.

- There have been Uzbeks playing in Azerbaijan before, and now you’re here alongside Umarali Rakhmonaliyev, who also plays for Sabah. How is your relationship with him?

- I played with Umarali in the Uzbekistan national team during the Olympic Games. So, we have a good relationship. He arrived in Azerbaijan not long ago. We played against Sabah, and we met and had a chat there.

Idman.biz