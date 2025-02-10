Ferencvárosi fans concerned about Romao's yellow cards

The transfer of Qarabag midfielder Julio Romao to Ferencvárosi as a replacement for Kady Borges has not been well received by the Hungarian club's fans.

While fans struggle to understand Kady’s departure, they are also deeply concerned about Romao’s performance, particularly his lack of goals and his high number of yellow cards, Idman.biz reports.

These concerns have been expressed on social media, where some fans have even nicknamed him "The King of Yellow Cards."

Romao scored only 2 goals in 120 official matches for Qarabag, with both goals coming in the Azerbaijan Premier League during 75 appearances. In European competitions, he played 39 matches without scoring, contributing only 3 assists. He also failed to score in 6 matches in the national cup. In his previous club, Santa Clara in Portugal, Romao scored just once in 27 matches across all competitions.

Regarding yellow cards, Romao accumulated 43 yellow cards and 1 red card in his 120 matches with Qarabag. The majority of the yellow cards (27) came in the Premier League, while 15 were in continental competitions, and 1 came in the national cup. His red card occurred in the most recent Europa League season. In the 2023/2024 Europa League, Romao received 7 yellow cards in 12 matches. In comparison, during his time at Santa Clara, he received 2 yellow cards and 1 red card in 27 matches.

Romao's yellow card count made him one of the most disciplined players in Qarabag’s Premier League history. In his first season, he had 10 yellow cards, ranking 4th in the league. In his second season, he earned 11 yellow cards, only behind his compatriot Ruan Renato from Zira. This season, with 6 yellow cards, Romao is still one of the top yellow card recipients in the league.

Romao's disciplinary record has raised concerns among fans, even as he debuts with Ferencvárosi in the Hungarian championship just a day ago.

Idman.biz