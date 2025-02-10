Fermin López becomes Barcelona’s second player of the 21st century to score and get sent off in one match

Barcelona’s attacking midfielder Fermin López Martin made an unusual mark in LaLiga’s XXIII round, where he not only scored but also received a red card during the away match against Sevilla.

The 21-year-old Spanish player, who came on as a substitute for Gavi at halftime, scored in the 46th minute, but just 16 minutes later, he was sent off, Idman.biz reports.

Fermin is only the second player in the 21st century to experience such a turn of events for Barcelona, following in the footsteps of Vitor Roque. Currently loaned to Betis, the Brazilian also made an impact in a match where he scored and received a red card after coming off the bench.

Barcelona won the match 4-1.

Idman.biz