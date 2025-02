Bedirhan Durak, the president of Adana Demirspor, has resigned from his position.

Idman.biz reports that Durak made this decision public through a social media post, explaining that it came after the club's match against Galatasaray in the Super Lig.

The resignation followed a protest after Adana Demirspor players left the field in response to a controversial refereeing decision. As a result, the match was abandoned.

Idman.biz