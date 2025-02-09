Messi opened the score and the goals came

A friendly match was held in Honduras between the US club Inter Miami and the local Olimpia.

The match ended with a 5-0 victory for the visitors, Idman.biz reports.

Lionel Messi opened the score in the 27th minute with a pass from Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan himself scored at the beginning of the second half. Other goals were scored by Federico Redondo Solari, Noah Allen and Ryan Saylor.

Inter Miami will play its first official match on February 19 against Sporting Kansas City within the framework of the CONCACAF Champions League. The first match of Messi's team in the new MLS season will be against New York City on February 22.

Idman.biz