Milan's Felix plan

Milan is planning to extend Joao Felix's loan.

Italian club wants to keep the 25-year-old Portuguese striker on loan until the summer of 2026, Idman.biz reports

Milan representative is preparing for negotiations with Chelsea, where the player belongs. The current loan agreement will expire in the summer. Rossoneri are willing to pay 8-10 million euros for the next season. The club's management also wants to see Felix's right to be transferred for 30-35 million euros in the agreement.

Joao's contract with Chelsea will expire in the summer of 2031.

