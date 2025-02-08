8 February 2025
EN

Dinamo Zagreb's REQUEST from Qarabag

Football
News
8 February 2025 11:50
40
Dinamo Zagreb's REQUEST from Qarabag

After sending Olavio Juninho to Flamengo and Julio Romao to Ferencvaros, there is serious interest from Europe for another leading player of Qarabag.

Idman.biz reports, citing Sportinfo.az, that Dinamo Zagreb has informed Marko Jankovic of this request through managers.

Croatian club, which faced Aghdam representative in the Champions League play-offs and won both games, is ready to negotiate with him. For this, the Montenegrin national team player must give them a firm opinion on whether he intends to change his place.

Balkan legionnaire, who has been wearing Qarabag jersey since June 20, 2022, has not yet responded to Dinamo's request.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Fabregas is in the target of Stuttgart
16:21
Football

Fabregas is in the target of Stuttgart

Stuttgart has won once in its last four matches in all tournaments
Juventus decision on Vlahovic
15:20
Football

Juventus decision on Vlahovic

Juventus has made its decision regarding striker Dusan Vlahovic

A new national team is being created in Azerbaijan
15:00
Football

A new national team is being created in Azerbaijan

It is reported that the management has focused on the idea of ​​forming an U-14 team
What is the Premier League's ranking in the world?
14:30
Football

What is the Premier League's ranking in the world?

The global ranking of football leagues has been announced
Arsenal target strikers
14:01
Football

Arsenal target strikers

Arsenal have decided to strengthen their attacking line

40-year-old Ronaldo is the leader
13:45
Football

40-year-old Ronaldo is the leader

He is the top scorer of the Saudi Arabian football championship with 16 goals

Most read

Vusal Isgandarli opens scoring for Boluspor against Galatasaray - VIDEO
6 February 18:01
Football

Vusal Isgandarli opens scoring for Boluspor against Galatasaray - VIDEO

Former Azerbaijan national team striker finds the net in Turkish Cup clash

Neymar plays his first game for Santos after 12 years - VIDEO
6 February 12:44
Football

Neymar plays his first game for Santos after 12 years - VIDEO

The Brazilian star returns to his roots
Marcelo retires from professional football
6 February 16:49
Football

Marcelo retires from professional football

The 36-year-old Brazilian made the announcement on social media, confirming the end of his career
New changes in European competitions: Extra time abolition under discussion
6 February 18:13
Football

New changes in European competitions: Extra time abolition under discussion

UEFA considers removal of extra time in club tournaments, possible impact on Champions League