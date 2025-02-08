Dinamo Zagreb's REQUEST from Qarabag

After sending Olavio Juninho to Flamengo and Julio Romao to Ferencvaros, there is serious interest from Europe for another leading player of Qarabag.

Idman.biz reports, citing Sportinfo.az, that Dinamo Zagreb has informed Marko Jankovic of this request through managers.

Croatian club, which faced Aghdam representative in the Champions League play-offs and won both games, is ready to negotiate with him. For this, the Montenegrin national team player must give them a firm opinion on whether he intends to change his place.

Balkan legionnaire, who has been wearing Qarabag jersey since June 20, 2022, has not yet responded to Dinamo's request.

