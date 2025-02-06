6 February 2025
Kady Borges: “Qarabag wanted me, not just a swap for Romao” - INTERVIEW

Qarabag midfielder Kady Borges has spoken to the Hungarian media about his surprising departure from Ferencvárosi and his return to the Azerbaijani club, Idman.biz reports.

- Ferencvárosi terminating your contract caught many off guard. What happened?

- It was a shock for me as well. I was preparing for our next match when our sporting director, Tamás Hajnal, called and asked if I wanted to be transferred. I said, "If it’s the best decision for both the club and me, then yes." Initially, I thought negotiations were just beginning, but I quickly realized the deal was already in its final stage. I called my agent, and he didn’t know anything either. We kept asking each other questions, trying to understand what had happened. To this day, we still don’t fully understand why the club made this decision.

- Did you want to leave Ferencvárosi?

- No, I never asked to be swapped for another player. I joined the team in the summer and had a long-term contract, so I had no reason to leave. The discussions happened between the clubs, and they made the final decision.

- Did the club explain why they were letting you go?

- Not at all. They didn’t say anything. I think they simply didn’t want me at the club anymore, so they decided to push for the transfer.

- Could new head coach Robbie Keane have influenced this decision?

- Honestly, I don’t know. I spoke with my teammates, and no one had any answers. I was supposed to play in the upcoming Zalaegerszeg match, so I don’t even know if he was aware of what was happening.

- Ferencvárosi announced the signing of Julio Romao from Qarabag. Do you think the two transfers were linked?

- Yes, I believe so. They had already started negotiating with Romao. But Qarabag didn’t just want a swap deal—they specifically wanted me. That’s why they proposed a direct player exchange.

- It seemed like you were finally adapting to the team’s playing style. Do you regret leaving at this stage?

- As I said, leaving was not my decision - it was made by the club’s management. I felt like I was building great chemistry with my teammates. Every player needs time to adapt. But I have no regrets. I always gave my best, showed respect to everyone, and worked hard. If that wasn’t enough for them, then that’s fine.

- Many Ferencvárosi fans don’t understand why you had to leave. What would you say to them?

- If they don’t understand, imagine how I feel! But I want to thank the fans for their incredible support. Their love and encouragement meant a lot to me. I send them all a big hug and a heartfelt “thank you.”

- How would you sum up your seven months at the club?

- I leave with good memories. I can hold my head high because I always gave my all. The numbers don’t lie—I played a crucial role in the Europa League playoff against Borac Banja Luka, winning a decisive penalty in extra time and scoring in the shootout. Whether in the domestic league or on the international stage, I always gave 100%. We achieved good results, so I’m satisfied with my time at the club. But maybe I see things differently, or maybe I don’t understand football as well as others… If the club thought this was the right decision, then so be it.

- You’ve often called Qarabag your “second home.” Are you happy to be back?

- Absolutely. It’s not just about me - it’s about being in a club where players are respected, valued, and trusted. That brings me peace of mind. Now, my focus is on training and getting back on the pitch as soon as possible. I’m here not just for the short term, but to help the team achieve its long-term goals as well.

