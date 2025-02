Qarabag has parted ways with Julio Romão.

According to information provided to Idman.biz by the club, the 26-year-old Brazilian midfielder's contract was mutually terminated.

Romão, who joined Qarabag in 2022, played 120 matches and scored 2 goals. During his time with the team, he won the Azerbaijan Championship in both the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons and secured the Azerbaijan Cup in the 2023/24 season.

It is expected that Romão will be moving to Hungary's "Ferencvárosi.

Idman.biz