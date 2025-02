Azerbaijan national team defender Zamig Aliyev, currently playing for Albanian club Egnatia, had the opportunity to continue his career in Belgium.

Idman.biz, citing Sport24.az, reports that Belgian second-division club Eupen was interested in signing the 23-year-old on loan. However, the transfer was ultimately halted due to visa complications.

Aliyev has been playing for Egnatia since last year, contributing to the club’s success in the Albanian league.

Idman.biz