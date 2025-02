The Aghdam club’s press service has officially announced the signing of the Brazilian midfielder.

The 28-year-old has signed a four-year contract with Qarabag, Idman.biz reports.

Notably, Kady previously played for Qarabag during the 2021-22 seasons, scoring 28 goals in 75 appearances. He was instrumental in the club's home victories, winning both the Azerbaijani Premier League and the national cup in the 2021/22 season.

Idman.biz