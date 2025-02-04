Abolishing Foreign Player Limit: A Step Forward or a Hasty Decision?

The foreign player limit has once again been abolished in Azerbaijani football. The decision made by the AFFA Executive Committee yesterday has sparked widespread discussion.

Some are talking about the potential benefits this step may bring to Azerbaijani football, while others are highlighting the challenges it could create.

The idea that the abolition of the foreign player limit will foster competition among players in the country has been put forward. Local players will either have to compete with foreigners or seek opportunities abroad to enhance their skills. While this might seem like a reasonable and acceptable view, there’s something important to consider.

Let’s not forget that the current state of youth football in the country is glaringly poor. The heavy losses of Azerbaijan’s lower age group teams in international competitions are a clear indication that the future of Azerbaijani football is far from promising. So, how can we be sure that players who will be competing in the Misli Premier League tomorrow will be able to challenge foreign players or even secure contracts with foreign clubs?

In addition to the abolition of the foreign player limit, another decision made at the meeting concerns the strategic direction of Azerbaijani football. With the help of an international company’s strategy, the aim is to bring Azerbaijani football to brighter days in the coming years. The new policy adopted by the AFFA leadership is primarily linked to addressing the shortcomings within the football sector. However, a key question arises: if there aren’t enough local players, why was the foreign player limit necessary in the first place? Which local players will be able to compete with foreigners? After the implementation of the strategy, the number of potential players in the country should increase, and after a few years, abolishing the limit to create a sustainable competitive environment would have been a more reasonable approach. From this perspective, it seems that the AFFA may have acted hastily. Nevertheless, the members of the Executive Committee can certainly justify their decision with sufficient facts.

Many countries have seen an increase in national team and club-level successes, as well as the strengthening of local players in foreign clubs, after abolishing the foreign player limit. The difference is that in those countries, the foundations of football were laid properly, and local players’ potential allows them to compete with foreign players. Unfortunately, in our country, such examples are few and far between.

Another hidden side of this decision is the clubs’ tendency to sign low-skilled foreign players. Let’s admit it, over the years, numerous foreign players have earned substantial sums by simply spending time in our country. In this regard, AFFA and PFL have significant responsibilities. Strict rules must be put in place for foreign players entering the country. Relevant authorities should not give a green light for every passing footballer to play in Azerbaijan. Otherwise, clubs may exploit the abolition of the limit to spend millions on foreign players in order to meet sponsorship obligations. A glance at history shows that clubs like Baku, Khazar-Lankaran, Inter, Karvan, and Neftchi have fallen victim to this unsuccessful trend. Even in January, clubs like Sumgayit and Shamakhi demonstrated several issues by canceling transfers made just a few months earlier.

It’s true that during the abolition of the foreign player limit, the Executive Committee members have considered certain measures to prevent potential problems. As the number of foreign players increases, the fee paid for them will also rise, which will force clubs to seek higher-quality foreign players. Another positive measure is that clubs fielding local players will receive a bonus through a special calculation method, funded by the foreign player fees.

Let’s leave the decision to the course of time. However, Azerbaijani football can no longer afford to lose time. Looking back at the developments in the country’s football since gaining independence, we can see that the wrong steps taken earlier have contributed to the current situation. Now, AFFA and the clubs must approach this matter with greater sensitivity and avoid repeating past mistakes. Foreign players like Kady Borges, Juninho Olavio, Richard Almeida, and Felipe Santos have truly earned their place in Azerbaijan.

Kamal Rza

Idman.biz