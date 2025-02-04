Abolition of the Legionnaire Limit: Step Toward Progress or a Regressive Move for Azerbaijani Football? - ANALYSIS

The AFFA Executive Committee has recently abolished the legionnaire limit in the Misli Premier League, a decision that has sparked significant debates surrounding Azerbaijani football.

Supporters and opponents of the decision both have their arguments grounded in specific facts. But what does history tell us?

Idman.biz delves into the impact of the legionnaire limit on Azerbaijani football by examining its historical significance.

The First Step After the PFL's Creation

Young, less experienced members of the football community may see this move as a novel idea. However, in reality, history seems to be repeating itself. When a new administration took charge of AFFA in 2008 and the PFL was established shortly after, a similar step was taken—removing the legionnaire limit for the first time. Thus, this marks the second time the legionnaire limit has been abolished in Azerbaijan.

In 2008, AFFA realized the importance of creating a competitive environment where stronger teams could play without restrictions based on nationality. On July 7th, 2008, the limit was lifted, allowing each team to field as many foreign players as they wanted during the 2008/09 and 2009/10 seasons. This period coincided with the early years of the PFL's establishment, led by Ramin Musayev.



Winners and Losers

As is often the case globally, the abolition of the legionnaire limit benefited wealthier clubs. In the 2008/09 season, Baku and İnter battled for the championship until the final matchday, with Baku clinching the title by a single point. In the 2009/10 season, İnter emerged as champions. That season was marked by intense competition, with Khazar Lankaran, Baku, İnter, and Qarabag all fighting for the top spots.

However, the limit's removal left the "weaker" teams at a disadvantage, unable to keep up with the stronger clubs. Teams like MOİK and Baku in the early years, and later Karvan and Standard, were relegated due to financial constraints and inability to compete with the more powerful clubs.



Gurban Gurbanov's First Triumph

One of the most notable successes tied to the legionnaire limit's cancellation was that of Gurban Gurbanov, whose career as a coach took off during this period. After leaving Neftchi, where he couldn't win a title, he joined Qarabag and formed a new team, blending local and foreign talent. In his first season, Gurbanov won the cup, securing Qarabag's place in European competitions.



Moving to the Play-offs

In the first season without the legionnaire limit, Azerbaijani teams began competing more seriously in European competitions. For the first time in history, two Azerbaijani clubs—Baku and Qarabag—reached the play-off stage of European tournaments. While neither team advanced beyond this stage, the trend of Azerbaijani clubs competing in play-offs has since continued, with subsequent teams making it to the group stages.



Qarabag's Rise

Today, Qarabag is the undisputed leader of Azerbaijani football, a status largely achieved under the guidance of Gurban Gurbanov. The removal of the legionnaire limit allowed young Azerbaijani players like Maksim Medvedev, Gara Garayev, Afran Ismayilov, and Rauf Aliyev to compete with foreign players for starting spots. This created an environment where local players could develop their skills, with some eventually contributing significantly to Qarabag and the national team.



The National Team's Development

The most successful years of the Azerbaijani national team coincide with the period after the legionnaire limit was lifted. The team's best performances in FIFA rankings and European qualifiers came from players developed during the "limitless" era. While countries like Georgia, Albania, and Uzbekistan have produced stronger national teams with players in top European leagues, Azerbaijan’s national team achieved some of its best results during the years of limit-free competition.



The False Limit

The current limit's unfairness is evident in the fact that many teams field foreign players who have little to no connection to Azerbaijani football. Many clubs now rely on naturalized players or those who change their citizenship, circumventing the limit by including players who aren't truly connected to Azerbaijani football. Clubs have found ways to evade the restrictions by recruiting players with surnames resembling Azerbaijani names, such as those from Southern Russia.



As long as players like Filip Ozobic, Hojjat Hagverdi, Shahrudin Mahammadliyev, and others—who may not have any true ties to Azerbaijani football—remain included in the limit calculations, the need for a limit seems unnecessary.



Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz