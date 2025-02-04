4 February 2025
Ilham Yadullayev: "Being trusted doubles our motivation"

Ilham Yadullayev, the head coach of Azerbaijan's U17 national football team, shared his thoughts with Idman.biz after the decision to extend his contract until May 1.

“We will do our best to live up to the trust placed in us,” said Yadullayev, commenting on the AFFA Executive Committee’s decision made during yesterday’s meeting.

He added that the team’s primary focus is to continue developing young players and achieve successful results. “Our main motivation is to deliver positive outcomes. Being trusted by the federation is an added source of motivation,” he explained.

Yadullayev outlined the team’s immediate goal: to perform well in the UEFA Development Tournament 2025. “In March, we have international matches ahead, including qualifiers for the European Championship. Our opponents will be Albania and Wales. Before that, in February, we have an international development tournament in Belarus. We aim to evaluate new players and select the squad for the upcoming games. Overall, our main focus is to secure a good result in March.”

Yadullayev's contract was extended until May 1 in connection with the U-17 team’s participation in the UEFA Development Tournament 2025.

