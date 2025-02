Andre Silva, the Portuguese international, has a new club for the remainder of the season.

Idman.biz reports that the 29-year-old forward will now play for Werder Bremen.

RB Leipzig has loaned him to the Bremen-based club, where he will contribute to their efforts for the rest of the season.

The Portuguese forward has made 8 appearances in the Bundesliga this season, scoring 1 goal and providing 1 assist.

