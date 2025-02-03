3 February 2025
EN

Salifou Soumah on victory against Qarabag: "I believed we could come back, even when it was 0-2" - INTERVIEW

Football
Interview
3 February 2025 16:52
16
Salifou Soumah on victory against Qarabag: "I believed we could come back, even when it was 0-2" - INTERVIEW

Salifou Soumah, a player for Zira, spoke to Sportal.az about his team's thrilling 3-2 win against Qarabag in the 21st round of the Misli Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that the Guinean forward, who scored a brace in the match, shared his thoughts on the game.

- How did the match against Qarabag go for you?

- We knew it wouldn't be an easy game against Qarabag. We started well, but unfortunately, we conceded two easy goals unexpectedly. During the break, our head coach gave us some instructions, and we executed them well in the second half, which allowed us to stage a comeback.

- Did you believe you could come back after the score was 0-2?

- Yes, we believed we could. We had created goal-scoring opportunities in the first half, but we just needed to convert them. The only difference in the second half was that we capitalized on every goal-scoring opportunity. We were confident in our ability to make a comeback.

- Is this the best second half you've played this season?

- Yes, I would say so.

- In the games where you scored, the team won. How do you explain this?

- I’m very happy that whenever I score, our team wins. I want to thank the coaching staff, my teammates, and everyone in the team who allows me to express my full potential. We need to continue like this.

- Before the match against Qarabag, you signed a 2-year contract with Zira. Did this bring extra motivation?

- Yes, I signed a 2-year contract, and that gave me some extra motivation for the Qarabag match. As for the future, only God knows best. If I continue with the same performance, good things might happen. Everything is in God's hands.

- How do you assess Zira's chances of finishing second like last season?

- If we keep going like this, there’s a chance for us to either win the championship or finish second. Why not? If we continue as we have been, those possibilities are within reach.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

AFFA Secretary General's resignation: Uncertainty surrounds departure
17:25
Football

AFFA Secretary General's resignation: Uncertainty surrounds departure

Sarkhan Hajiyev steps down amid growing tensions with AFFA leadership

Neftchi awaits response from Partizan player
17:18
Football

Neftchi awaits response from Partizan player

The White Blacks have offered the 28-year-old midfielder a contract worth 220,000 dollars per year

Spartak coach Ramin Asadov: "I've never seen anything like this in Azerbaijani football" – INTERVIEW
15:32
Football

Spartak coach Ramin Asadov: "I've never seen anything like this in Azerbaijani football" – INTERVIEW

Interview with Ramin Asadov, a coach at Russia’s Spartak (Moscow) academy

What Does the Future Hold for Azerbaijani Youth Football? – In-Depth ANALYSIS
14:26
Football

What Does the Future Hold for Azerbaijani Youth Football? – In-Depth ANALYSIS

Idman.biz reached out to individuals directly involved in the process—parents of young footballers
Kosta Nedeljkovic moves to Bundesliga on loan
13:47
Football

Kosta Nedeljkovic moves to Bundesliga on loan

The agreement includes a buyout clause, allowing the Bundesliga club to permanently sign the 19-year-old for €15 million
Chelsea's Ben Chilwell to spend remainder of the season on loan at Crystal Palace
12:28
Football

Chelsea's Ben Chilwell to spend remainder of the season on loan at Crystal Palace

The 28-year-old left-back will spend the second half of the season on loan at Crystal Palace

Most read

Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
1 February 14:51
Football

Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray

Milan striker Alvaro Morata will continue his career at Galatasaray
Shakhriyar Mamedyarov returns to the Top 20 – FIDE RANKINGS
31 January 18:10
Chess

Shakhriyar Mamedyarov returns to the Top 20 – FIDE RANKINGS

The FIDE has released the February 2025 world chess rankings
Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season
11:05
Football

Guardiola’s first career incident: Man City concede 4 or more goals for the fourth time this season

Manchester City’s defense was overwhelmed in losses to PSG (2-4), Tottenham (0-4), and Sporting (1-4)

Danish defender in Manchester United
1 February 17:41
Football

Danish defender in Manchester United

The defender of Danish national team and Lecce, Patrick Dorgu, will move to English club