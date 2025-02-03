Salifou Soumah on victory against Qarabag: "I believed we could come back, even when it was 0-2" - INTERVIEW

Salifou Soumah, a player for Zira, spoke to Sportal.az about his team's thrilling 3-2 win against Qarabag in the 21st round of the Misli Premier League.

Idman.biz reports that the Guinean forward, who scored a brace in the match, shared his thoughts on the game.

- How did the match against Qarabag go for you?

- We knew it wouldn't be an easy game against Qarabag. We started well, but unfortunately, we conceded two easy goals unexpectedly. During the break, our head coach gave us some instructions, and we executed them well in the second half, which allowed us to stage a comeback.

- Did you believe you could come back after the score was 0-2?

- Yes, we believed we could. We had created goal-scoring opportunities in the first half, but we just needed to convert them. The only difference in the second half was that we capitalized on every goal-scoring opportunity. We were confident in our ability to make a comeback.

- Is this the best second half you've played this season?

- Yes, I would say so.

- In the games where you scored, the team won. How do you explain this?

- I’m very happy that whenever I score, our team wins. I want to thank the coaching staff, my teammates, and everyone in the team who allows me to express my full potential. We need to continue like this.

- Before the match against Qarabag, you signed a 2-year contract with Zira. Did this bring extra motivation?

- Yes, I signed a 2-year contract, and that gave me some extra motivation for the Qarabag match. As for the future, only God knows best. If I continue with the same performance, good things might happen. Everything is in God's hands.

- How do you assess Zira's chances of finishing second like last season?

- If we keep going like this, there’s a chance for us to either win the championship or finish second. Why not? If we continue as we have been, those possibilities are within reach.

Idman.biz