Jabir Ibrahimov: "The name Kepaz will be preserved in the next football year"

Although Kepaz is in the 8th place of the tournament table, it is only one point ahead of Sabail in the last place.

The main points that worry the fans do not end there. "Yellow-blues" needs to strengthen with several more transfers. Also, the team is having difficulty achieving stable successful results.

So, are steps being taken to eliminate these problems? Will Kepaz be able to find a formula to stay in the Premier League?

The club's executive director Jabir Ibrahimov answered the questions of Football-plus.az: "True, there is a fierce competition between the teams in the lower ranks and the team in the last place changes almost every week. However, this does not mean that Kepaz will leave Premier League. Despite all the difficulties and financial constraints in the last two seasons, we have managed to fight and stay in the elite, Idman.biz reports. I believe that the fans of Kepaz will not be disappointed. Our head coach has not been given any restrictions regarding the team. The “rudder” regarding the selection and replacement of players was in the hands of Azer Bagirov. Not only this season, but also in the next “football year” will the name Kepaz be protected. We will continue to add color to the Premier League”.

