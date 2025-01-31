Another blow for Qarabag: Is Benzia leaving too?

Following the departure of Brazilian striker Olavio Juninho, Qarabag faces the risk of losing another key player from its attacking lineup.

According to French media, Idman.biz reports that Algerian midfielder Yassine Benzia is close to continuing his career in Qatar, with Umm Salal showing strong interest in signing the 30-year-old.

The Qatari club has already initiated talks with his representatives and aims to finalize an agreement in the coming days.

Once personal terms are settled, Umm Salal is expected to open negotiations with Qarabag. Since Benzia’s contract expires this summer, the Azerbaijani champions are likely to agree to a transfer rather than lose him as a free agent.

Since joining Qarabag in the summer of 2023, Benzia has made 84 appearances, contributing 22 goals and 23 assists.

Idman.biz