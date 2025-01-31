31 January 2025
Ayoub El Kaabi: "We can win the Europa League"

31 January 2025 10:17
Ayoub El Kaabi, the player who scored two goals against Qarabag in the Europa League, expressed his optimism about his team's chances in the competition.

Idman.biz reports that in an interview with Cosmote TV, after his team Olympiacos's 3-0 win over Qarabag, El Kaabi said, "We achieved an important win and qualification. We take it one match at a time. Olympiacos are a big, historic club with excellent players and an impressive fanbase. We all want to - and I believe that we can - win the Europa League competition. Why not?”

Olympiacos won the Conference League last season and is now aiming for another European title.

