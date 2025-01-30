30 January 2025
EN

Kaheem Parris: "Berezutskis Approach to players is unique" - Interview

Football
News
30 January 2025 18:03
29
Kaheem Parris: "Berezutskis Approach to players is unique" - Interview

Sabah FC’s Jamaican midfielder Kaheem Parris spoke to Report about the team’s recent match against Sumgayit, his missed goal opportunity, and the impact of new head coach Vasili Berezutski.

Parris shared his thoughts on the team’s progress and their ambitions for the season, Idman.biz reports.

- How was Sabah's winter training camp?

- We put in a lot of hard work to prepare for the second half of the season. Our focus was especially on physical conditioning. Even though we started with two draws after the break, I’m confident we’ll secure victories in the upcoming matches.

- It has been two months since Vasili Berezutski took charge of Sabah. What has changed under his leadership?

- His arrival has made a big impact. Berezutskiy prepares the team with strong motivation before every game. He also has a unique way of engaging with players, which has been very positive. I truly believe that Sabah will achieve success under his guidance.

- You played a goalless draw (0-0) against Sumqayit in Round 20 of the Premier League. What are your thoughts on the match?

- We dominated the game and controlled the play, but failing to score was frustrating. We dropped two valuable points in that match.

- You came on as a substitute and had a clear chance to score, but missed. What went wrong?

- I always feel ready to score in every chance I get, but we struggled in attack against Sumgayit. My shot was on target, but their goalkeeper made a great save.

- How do you rate Sabah's chances of qualifying for European competitions this season?

- Our chances are high. There are still many games to play, and anything can happen. I believe our upcoming victories will push us up the league table. We’re not under any pressure, but we are approaching every match with full focus.

- Qarabag’s Olavio Juninho secured a move to Brazil’s Flamengo. Would you consider transferring to a European or another overseas club if an offer came?

- Right now, I haven’t received any offers at that level, so I’m not thinking about it. My full focus is on playing for Sabah and contributing as much as I can to the team.

Idman.biz

Related news

Qarabag’s key challenges: Olympiacos stars to watch in crucial Europa League clash
18:32
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag’s key challenges: Olympiacos stars to watch in crucial Europa League clash

As Qarabag prepares for its final match in the Europa League league phase, their opponent, Olympiacos, has several standout players who have made a significant impact in the tournament
Football veterans triumph in Tofig Bahramov’s 100th anniversary match – PHOTO
18:15
Azerbaijan football

Football veterans triumph in Tofig Bahramov’s 100th anniversary match – PHOTO

A jubilee match was held between football veterans and sports journalists to commemorate the 100th anniversary of legendary Azerbaijani football referee Tofig Bahramov
Al-Ittifag sack Steven Gerrard
17:18
Football

Al-Ittifag sack Steven Gerrard

Steven Gerrard has parted ways with his position as head coach of Al-Ittifag

Suleymanov to Piraeus: "If Qarabag scores..."
16:50
Football

Suleymanov to Piraeus: "If Qarabag scores..."

The first goal scored by our team in this match will be the 500th goal for Azerbaijani clubs in European competitions

Aykhan Abbasov: "We had suspicions about Adil Naghiyev earlier"
16:29
Football

Aykhan Abbasov: "We had suspicions about Adil Naghiyev earlier"

Abbasov spoke about the decision made regarding Adil Naghiyev

Former club president arrested for bribery
16:17
Football

Former club president arrested for bribery

Sergei Anokhin, the former CEO of one of the betting companies, has been accused of offering a bribe of 60 million rubles

Most read

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million
29 January 09:21
Football

Al-Nassr to sign Victor Boniface for €60 million

Al-Nassr has reached an agreement with Bayer Leverkusen
Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle
28 January 16:03
Football

Johnny Depp offers divorce wisdom to Mauro Icardi amid legal battle

Mauro Icardi seeks guidance from famous American actor Johnny Depp on divorce issues
Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy
29 January 11:45
Chess

Magnus Carlsen defeated by 14-year-old chess prodigy

In the second round, Russian player David Akhmedov triumphed over the 34-year-old Norwegian
Olympiacos vs. Qarabag: Who is the favorite?
12:08
Football

Olympiacos vs. Qarabag: Who is the favorite?

The remaining 4% anticipate a draw in Piraeus