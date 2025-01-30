Kaheem Parris: "Berezutskis Approach to players is unique" - Interview

Sabah FC’s Jamaican midfielder Kaheem Parris spoke to Report about the team’s recent match against Sumgayit, his missed goal opportunity, and the impact of new head coach Vasili Berezutski.

Parris shared his thoughts on the team’s progress and their ambitions for the season, Idman.biz reports.

- How was Sabah's winter training camp?

- We put in a lot of hard work to prepare for the second half of the season. Our focus was especially on physical conditioning. Even though we started with two draws after the break, I’m confident we’ll secure victories in the upcoming matches.

- It has been two months since Vasili Berezutski took charge of Sabah. What has changed under his leadership?

- His arrival has made a big impact. Berezutskiy prepares the team with strong motivation before every game. He also has a unique way of engaging with players, which has been very positive. I truly believe that Sabah will achieve success under his guidance.

- You played a goalless draw (0-0) against Sumqayit in Round 20 of the Premier League. What are your thoughts on the match?

- We dominated the game and controlled the play, but failing to score was frustrating. We dropped two valuable points in that match.

- You came on as a substitute and had a clear chance to score, but missed. What went wrong?

- I always feel ready to score in every chance I get, but we struggled in attack against Sumgayit. My shot was on target, but their goalkeeper made a great save.

- How do you rate Sabah's chances of qualifying for European competitions this season?

- Our chances are high. There are still many games to play, and anything can happen. I believe our upcoming victories will push us up the league table. We’re not under any pressure, but we are approaching every match with full focus.

- Qarabag’s Olavio Juninho secured a move to Brazil’s Flamengo. Would you consider transferring to a European or another overseas club if an offer came?

- Right now, I haven’t received any offers at that level, so I’m not thinking about it. My full focus is on playing for Sabah and contributing as much as I can to the team.

Idman.biz