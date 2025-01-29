29 January 2025
Ivan Brkic: "He shouldn't have left – It wasn't supposed to happen"

29 January 2025
"I watch almost every game of Neftchi. In my opinion, the changes made two to three years ago were unnecessary."

Idman.biz reports that former Neftchi goalkeeper Ivan Brkic shared these thoughts in an interview with Sport24.az.

The 29-year-old shot-stopper reflected on the club’s current situation: "When I joined the team, Samir Abasov was the head coach. We finished the season in second place. We were doing well, but then he left. I don’t think that should have happened. After him, Laurentsiu Regekampf arrived. We still had a strong squad and good team spirit, finishing third that season. However, he was also let go. We understood each other very well, and I believe Regekampf was the right fit for the club. If he had stayed, we could have achieved great results because he had plans to bring in two or three quality players. But after that, things took a downturn. Coaches started changing every six months, and that led to the current struggles. Right now, the team is in seventh place and fighting for a European spot, which is quite disappointing."

Speaking about his departure from Neftchi, the Croatian goalkeeper added: "I wanted to play in Poland, which is why I’m here. The Polish league is amazing. Motor Lublin is a great club, and I’m really enjoying my time here. If I hadn’t joined Motor, I would have stayed at Neftchi."

Brkić, who signed with Neftchi in 2022, parted ways with the club last summer.

