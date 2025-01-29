Aslan Karimov on Qarabag: "Criticism should be taken normally"

"When Qarabag’s results don’t satisfy the fans, they have the right to express criticism."

Former Qarabag player Aslan Karimov has shared his thoughts on recent criticism directed at the team and head coach Gurban Gurbanov, Idman.biz reports, citing Sport24.az.

Commenting on the backlash following Qarabag’s recent poor performances, Karimov stated:

"Calling for Gurban Gurbanov’s resignation is absurd. It would be ridiculous for the coach who brought Qarabag to this level to step down. However, when results are disappointing, criticism is natural—why shouldn’t it be? If there are shortcomings, people have the right to voice their opinions. The work done at Qarabag over the past decade is evident, but criticism is a normal part of football. Everywhere in the world, coaches face scrutiny when results are not up to expectations."

Following two consecutive poor performances, discontent has grown among Qarabag fans on social media, with some expressing frustration towards the team and head coach.

Idman.biz