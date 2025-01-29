Roke Santa Cruz breaks World Record, 4 steps ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Bayern Munich player Roke Santa Cruz has set a new world record.

Idman.biz reports that the record was announced by the IFFHS. The 43-year-old Paraguayan forward has scored in 28 consecutive calendar years. Playing for Libertad in his home country, he extended his streak by scoring in the first match of 2025. Santa Cruz has found the back of the net every year since 1998.

Although German striker Erwin Helmchen also scored in 28 consecutive years, his goals were in various stages of the German league, which had different formats at the time, and they are not considered in high-level international tournaments.

The IFFHS list includes players who have scored in at least 24 consecutive years. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored in the last 24 years, is 4 years behind Santa Cruz.

