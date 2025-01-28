Marcus Rashford on Turkish clubs' radar for loan move

Both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are reportedly keen on signing England international Marcus Rashford, aiming to bolster their squads.

Idman.biz, citing Relevo, reports that the Turkish clubs are looking to secure Rashford on a loan deal from Manchester United until the end of the current season.

Earlier, reports surfaced linking Rashford with interest from top clubs such as Barcelona, Arsenal, PSG, and even Saudi Arabian sides.

Having been part of Manchester United's first team since 2015, Rashford has recently found himself sidelined, with speculation growing that he could be on his way out of the club.

