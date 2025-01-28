Is Elvin Cafarquliyev leaving Qarabag next?

After selling Olavio Juninho to Flamengo for €5 million, Qarabag FK might face another potential departure.

This time, Azerbaijani national team defender Elvin Cafarquliyev could be on his way out, Idman.biz reports, citing Oxu.Az.

Hungarian club Ferencvárosi has submitted an offer for Cafarquliyev. The club previously signed Kwabena Owusu from Qarabag in the summer of 2023 and now seems eager to secure the services of another talent from the Azerbaijani champions.

The transfer decision could mark yet another significant shift in Qarabag’s squad lineup.

Idman.biz