27 January 2025
EN

Olympiacos drops points after playing with 10 men

Football
News
27 January 2025 09:24
43
Olympiacos, Qarabag’s final Europa League opponent of the 2024/25 season, played their latest match in the Greek Super League.

Idman.biz reports that Olympiacos faced Panathinaikos in a tense encounter. David Carmo's early 14th-minute goal gave the hosts an initial lead, but Panathinaikos equalized with just 16 minutes remaining, securing a 1-1 draw.

Olympiacos played nearly half the match with 10 men after Costinha received a red card just before halftime. In added time, a Panathinaikos player was also sent off, leveling the field briefly.

Despite the draw, Olympiacos remains at the top of the league with 44 points after 20 rounds.

The much-anticipated Olympiacos vs. Qarabag Europa League match is scheduled for January 30.

Idman.biz

