For the first time in its history, Magdeburg is on the verge of promotion to the Bundesliga, thanks to its unusual statistics.

Idman.biz reports that the team has struggled at home this season, failing to secure a single victory in 9 matches. Instead, they have drawn 7 games and lost 2.

However, Magdeburg has been dominant on the road, boasting an impressive away record: 10 matches, 8 wins, 1 draw, and just 1 loss.

Currently in their third season in the 2nd Bundesliga, Magdeburg sits in 3rd place, just two points behind leaders Hamburg and Köln.

Notably, the club achieved European glory in 1974, representing East Germany by winning the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup.

Idman.biz