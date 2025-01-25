How did the defeat to FCSB affect Gurban Gurbanov's position?

After the first match week of the 2025 European Cups, the ranking of the world's strongest coaches was announced.

The list includes the 500 most powerful specialists on the planet, Idman.biz reports.

The only Azerbaijani coach in the table is Gurban Gurbanov. The head coach of Qarabag has 1638 points. He is 170th in the world.

After the 2:3 defeat to FCSB, the 52-year-old specialist dropped 12 places. This was due to the loss of 8 points.

The head coach of Turan Tovuz Kurban Berdiyev is 55th in the world with 1796 points. He dropped 1 step.

Fernando Santos, who coaches our national team, is 187th in the list with 1624 points. The Portuguese specialist lost his position by 3 steps.

The list is headed by Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola with 2150 points.

Idman.biz