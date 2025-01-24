24 January 2025
Ayxan Abbasov: “We must find a solution”

“This defeat was heartbreaking. Losing with this level of play makes it doubly disappointing,” said Shamakhi head coach Aykhan Abbasov.

Idman.biz reports that Abbasov shared his thoughts during the post-match press conference following his team’s 1-2 loss to Zira in the 20th round of the Misli Premier League: “Our players delivered a strong performance. Unfortunately, we conceded a goal near the end of the first half due to a lack of focus, which gave the opponent a psychological edge. It’s always painful to miss opportunities against a compact and fast team like Zira. The second goal we conceded also stemmed from individual mistakes. If we can minimize these errors, we’ll see better results.”

Abbasov expressed frustration with the outcome, suggesting that a draw would have been fairer: “A draw would have been a more just result. In the final moments, Arsen Agcabayov missed a crucial chance, and earlier, Belajdi Pusi couldn’t convert an opportunity. I’m disheartened by the wasted effort of our players. Against both Qarabag and Zira, individual mistakes cost us valuable points. We must find a solution to this.”

The coach also weighed in on the ongoing discussions about expanding the Premier League: “I’ve always supported increasing the number of teams in the league. Playing four rounds is tough. With more teams, local players will have more opportunities, and young talents will emerge. Not everyone will rely on foreign players or aim solely for European competitions. Additionally, Premier League games should be held in quality stadiums.”

Shamakhi, struggling to capitalize on their chances, is now seeking ways to address their weaknesses and improve results moving forward.

