24 January 2025
Turan Tovuz bolsters squad with Brazilian forward

24 January 2025 16:00
19
Turan Tovuz has officially announced its latest transfer, bringing in Brazilian striker Joarlem Batista Santos.

Idman.biz reports that the Premier League club’s press service confirmed the signing of the 29-year-old, who previously played for Portuguese side Chaves. Jo has agreed to a 2.5-year deal with the Azerbaijani team.

Santos was a teammate of Olavio Juninho, last season's Premier League top scorer, during their time at Chaves. The Brazilian duo played together from early 2022 until the summer of 2023 before Juninho also made the move to Azerbaijan.

Idman.biz

