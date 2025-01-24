24 January 2025
FCSB defender: “We showed our psychological strength”

24 January 2025 14:43
We started the match against Qarabag badly and fell behind in the score”.

It was said by FCSB footballer Valentin Cretu, Idman.biz reports.

The defender assessed the match against Qarabag in the 7th round of the League stage of the Europa League: “We knew that the opponent is an attacking team, a good passer. We are happy that we made a turn in the game and defeated them. The main thing is to fight until the end. We were well prepared for the match. But anything happens in football. They put us in a difficult situation with the first attack. Even though we started the game with a score of 0:1, we showed our psychological strength. It is not easy to hold a European Cup match away. We are happy with the three points we earned. I am very happy for Adrian Schut. He is our second captain. We were fighting for our players who did not go to Baku due to injury. We are a united family and these positive thoughts help us”.

FCSB won the match 3:2, having fallen behind twice.

