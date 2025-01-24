When Qarabag hosts: Thankfully, Lincoln exists - RESEARCH

For the sixth consecutive time, Qarabag suffered a home defeat in European club competitions.

Idman.biz reports that under the leadership of Gurban Gurbanov, the team has won only one of the seven matches played at home this season, with their sole victory coming against Lincoln with a dominant 5-0 scoreline.

Since that match, visiting teams have left Azerbaijan victorious. Teams like Ludogorets and Zagreb's Dynamo in the Champions League, and Malmö, Ajax, Lyon, and even FCSB in the Europa League have truly "dominated the field" at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium.

Match results:

06.08.2024: Ludogorets (Bulgaria) – 1:2

24.08.2024: Dinamo (Zagreb, Croatia) – 0:2

03.10.2024: Malmö (Sweden) – 1:2

24.10.2024: Ajax (Netherlands) – 0:3

28.11.2024: Lyon (France) – 1:4

23.01.2025: FCSB (Romania) – 2:3

However, this unfortunate streak is not yet a record. It stands as the second-longest losing streak in the history of Azerbaijani football.

The ultimate record still belongs to Qarabag. After making their European debut, the team struggled for many years to win at home, with guests claiming seven victories during that period.

Historical results:

08.08.1996: MuPa (Finland) – 0:1

30.07.1997: Jablonec (Czech Republic) – 0:3

27.08.1998: Copenhagen (Denmark) – 0:4

27.06.1999: Maccabi Haifa (Israel) – 0:1

04.07.1999: Montpellier (France) – 0:3

29.07.2004: Dukla (Banska Bystrica, Slovakia) – 0:1

27.07.2006: Zimbru (Moldova) – 1:2

