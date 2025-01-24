FCSB defender responds to Neftchi transfer rumors - INTERVIEW

Idman.biz reports that following FCSB’s 3-2 victory against Qarabag in the Europa League group stage, Siyabonga Ngezana, the Romanian club’s defender, spoke to Apasport.az about the match and recent rumors linking him to Neftchi.

– What are your thoughts on the match? Were you satisfied with your performance?

– We played against a very strong team. Matches like this are always tough. A win was essential for improving our position in the league. We came to Baku for three points, and despite the challenges of playing away, we managed to secure the victory.

– Do you think the result reflected the match?

– In football, anything is possible—you can win or lose. But, of course, the win was crucial for us. We approached the match with great determination. It could have ended in a draw, but I believe the result was fair based on the game.

– What’s your impression of Qarabag?

– Qarabağ is a very strong team and a tough opponent. They made things particularly difficult for us in the first half. However, we believed in ourselves, and it turned out to be a great match.

– There are rumors about you being on Neftçi’s transfer list. What’s your take on that?

– Yes, I’ve heard about it, so I guess you’re aware too. But as you mentioned, nothing official has come through. There are rumors, but Neftçi hasn’t contacted me, so I can’t say anything concrete.

– Did you like Baku? What are your impressions of the city?

– This was my first time in Baku, and I loved it. I’m leaving with very positive impressions. I enjoyed the architecture and the friendliness of the people here.

