Qarabag’s last transfer Olavio Juninho is among the scorers who netted the most goals.

The 28-year-old Brazilian forward scored 26 goals in the past year, Idman.biz reports.

He featured in CIES's Top 100 list and all goals scored while playing for Qarabag.

Juninho has scored 15 goals in domestic competitions, 11 in continental cups.

He was transferred to Flamengo for €5 million this month.

Idman.biz