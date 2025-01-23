23 January 2025
Clash in Rome before Lazio vs. Real Sociedad game – Several injured

23 January 2025 16:01
76
Ahead of their UEFA Europa League match, tensions escalated in central Rome as fans of Lazio attacked supporters of Real Sociedad. Approximately 70 Real Sociedad fans were ambushed by around 80 Lazio fans, leading to a violent confrontation.

When the police arrived, the attackers fled the scene. Authorities later discovered a range of weapons, including hammers, knives, chains, keys, and various types of metal rods, Idman.biz reports.

Nine people were injured in the incident. Three fans suffered stab wounds, but their lives are not in danger. Three others were treated and discharged after a recovery period of five to eight days, while three more left before receiving medical attention.

Several of the attackers have been identified, and investigations are ongoing.

