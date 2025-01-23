Qarabag to face Galatasaray again in friendly match

Qarabag FC will once again meet Turkiye’s Galatasaray in a friendly match, according to a statement from Istanbul club’s board member, Emin Imanov, shared with QOL.az, Idman.biz reports.

Imanov confirmed that the match will take place in Istanbul, although the exact date has not yet been decided. “Our collaboration with Qarabag continues at a high level. We are planning another friendly game this year. The game will be in Istanbul, and both teams are currently participating in the Europa League, so the match schedules are tight. However, we are hopeful that a game will take place,” he said.

While the exact date remains uncertain due to the teams’ busy schedules, discussions are ongoing between the clubs’ management, and it’s expected that the match will be confirmed soon.

Qarabag and Galatasaray previously faced off on March 26, 2023, in Baku, with Galatasaray emerging victorious with a 2-1 win.

Idman.biz