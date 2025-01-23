23 January 2025
EN

Qarabag to face Galatasaray again in friendly match

Football
News
23 January 2025 15:04
27
Qarabag to face Galatasaray again in friendly match

Qarabag FC will once again meet Turkiye’s Galatasaray in a friendly match, according to a statement from Istanbul club’s board member, Emin Imanov, shared with QOL.az, Idman.biz reports.

Imanov confirmed that the match will take place in Istanbul, although the exact date has not yet been decided. “Our collaboration with Qarabag continues at a high level. We are planning another friendly game this year. The game will be in Istanbul, and both teams are currently participating in the Europa League, so the match schedules are tight. However, we are hopeful that a game will take place,” he said.

While the exact date remains uncertain due to the teams’ busy schedules, discussions are ongoing between the clubs’ management, and it’s expected that the match will be confirmed soon.

Qarabag and Galatasaray previously faced off on March 26, 2023, in Baku, with Galatasaray emerging victorious with a 2-1 win.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Emin Imanov: "If Azerbaijan has a footballer at the Galatasaray level, he will definitely be transferred" - INTERVIEW
17:35
Football

Emin Imanov: "If Azerbaijan has a footballer at the Galatasaray level, he will definitely be transferred" - INTERVIEW

Interview of Emin Imanov, an Azerbaijani member of the Board of Directors of Turkiye's Galatasaray club
Azerbaijan struggles: 7 matches, 7 defeats against Hungary
17:27
Football

Azerbaijan struggles: 7 matches, 7 defeats against Hungary

The Azerbaijan national team will face Hungary in a friendly match

Real Madrid first club to exceed 1 billion euros in annual revenue
17:18
Football

Real Madrid first club to exceed 1 billion euros in annual revenue

Deloitte audit firm reports Real Madrid's 2023/24 season revenues reached 1.046 billion euros

'Komedixana' leader Anvar Abbasov: "A draw would be wonderful for Qarabag"
17:10
Football

'Komedixana' leader Anvar Abbasov: "A draw would be wonderful for Qarabag"

Actor Anvar Hasanov shared thoughts on today's UEFA Europa League match between Qarabag and FCSB (Romania)

Boxing seeks Trump's help to regain Olympic status
17:00
Boxing

Boxing seeks Trump's help to regain Olympic status

IBA asked Trump to inquire into 2028 Olympics omission
10-year-old mine survivor to accompany referee before Qarabag match
16:52
Football

10-year-old mine survivor to accompany referee before Qarabag match

Within the framework of the "Mine and Unexploded Ordnance Awareness" project, the training has been provided to more than 1,300 children and about 400 adults

Most read

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller
22 January 11:23
Football

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller

IFFHS compiled a list of remarkable moments from the 9-goal game in the 7th round of the group stage
Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"
21 January 18:19
Football

Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has clarified his plans regarding his future with the club
Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO
22 January 09:11
Football

Barcelona's epic comeback in Lisbon: 9-goal thriller - VIDEO

Raphinha's last-minute strike seals a dramatic 5-4 victory against Benfica in an unforgettable clash

Leroy Sane hints at Mohamed Salah replacement as Liverpool express interest
22 January 13:02
Football

Leroy Sane hints at Mohamed Salah replacement as Liverpool express interest

Leroy Sane confirms Liverpool's interest as his Bayern Munich contract nears expiry, with potential to replace Mohamed Salah