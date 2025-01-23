Do or Die for Qarabag in the Europa League

Today, Qarabag FK will take on FCSB in a crucial Europa League league phase match.

This seventh-round fixture is a "make-or-break" moment for the team from Aghdam, Idman.biz reports.

After six matches, Qarabag sits in 33rd place with just 3 points. To stay in contention for the playoffs, Gurban Gurbanov’s squad cannot afford to lose points in tonight's match. Any loss would see the team officially eliminated from the competition, as the 24th-placed team, Midtjylland, already has 7 points, making it unreachable with a defeat.

Even a draw offers slim hope. To keep theoretical chances alive, Qarabag would need favorable results in six other matches, including losses by teams like PAOK, Elfsborg, Midtjylland, and Braga. Moreover, clubs with 6 points, such as Hoffenheim and Maccabi Tel Aviv, would also need to drop points.

For Qarabag to control their destiny, a win is essential. A victory against FCSB would keep them in the race, with a decisive match against Olympiakos in Greece still ahead.

The Qarabag vs. FCSB clash kicks off at 21:45. Stay tuned to Idman.biz for live updates and post-match analysis.

Vugar Kheyrullayev

Idman.biz