23 January 2025
Land ahoy for Vini Jr: Leaving Real?

23 January 2025 10:37
UAE club Al Ahli targets is keen on transferring the Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior.

Give me Sport has reported that the Saudi club sees Vinicius as its primary transfer target for the upcoming season, with plans to offer 296 million pounds (around 350 million euros) for his transfer, Idman.biz reports.

Vinicius Junior, who scored a double in Real Madrid’s 5-1 victory over Salzburg in the Champions League’s 7th round, bringing his total goals for the club across all competitions to 101, discussed his future following the match.

Journalist and insider Fabrizio Romano shared his comments on social media: “My future? Real Madrid! 101 goals with my dream club. I came as a child and being able to enter the history of this club makes me the happiest person in the world”.

“Thanks to all my mates for helping me reach this number. Hala Madrid”.

Earlier, it was reported that Vinicius’ representatives have maintained connections with Saudi Arabian clubs. Additionally, there are reports that Real Madrid plans to extend his contract under improved terms.

The 24-year-old forward joined Los Blancos in July 2018, and his current contract with the club runs until June 2027. This season, Vinicius has played in 26 matches, scoring 16 goals and providing 10 assists. According to the Transfermarkt portal, his transfer value is estimated at 200 million euros.

