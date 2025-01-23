Europa League: Qarabag face FCSB

Today, Azerbaijan’s champion Qarabag will play their next European competition match.

The Aghdam-based club will host FCSB in the seventh round of the Europa League league phase, Idman.biz reports.

This will be Qarabag’s final home game of the group stage. The team, still without a home win, will aim to secure a victory to maintain their hopes of progressing to the playoffs.

Europa League

League phase, Matchday 7

January 23

21:45 – Qarabag vs. FCSB

Referee: Filip Glova (Slovakia)

Tofig Bahramov Stadium, Baku

The group stage will conclude on January 30, when Qarabag will face Olympiakos in Greece.

Idman.biz