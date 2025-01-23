23 January 2025
EN

Europa League: Qarabag face FCSB

Football
News
23 January 2025 10:13
9
Europa League: Qarabag face FCSB

Today, Azerbaijan’s champion Qarabag will play their next European competition match.

The Aghdam-based club will host FCSB in the seventh round of the Europa League league phase, Idman.biz reports.

This will be Qarabag’s final home game of the group stage. The team, still without a home win, will aim to secure a victory to maintain their hopes of progressing to the playoffs.

Europa League
League phase, Matchday 7
January 23
21:45 – Qarabag vs. FCSB
Referee: Filip Glova (Slovakia)
Tofig Bahramov Stadium, Baku

The group stage will conclude on January 30, when Qarabag will face Olympiakos in Greece.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Champions League: Three more teams exit as Round of 16 spots begin to take shape
09:34
Football

Champions League: Three more teams exit as Round of 16 spots begin to take shape

As the Champions League league phase heads into its final round, three teams have officially been eliminated

Qarabag aim to elevate Azerbaijan in UEFA rankings
09:15
Football

Qarabag aim to elevate Azerbaijan in UEFA rankings

Can a victory against FCSB strengthen the Nation's standing?

Paris blow for Manchester City, Milan clubs triumph with single goals - VIDEO
09:05
Football

Paris blow for Manchester City, Milan clubs triumph with single goals - VIDEO

Nine matches were played on the second day of the round
FCSB defender: "We have come to Baku to win"
22 January 19:04
Football

FCSB defender: "We have come to Baku to win"

"Tomorrow’s match will serve as motivation for our upcoming games"
Elias Charalambous "The match against Qarabag will be tougher than facing Manchester United"
22 January 18:35
Football

Elias Charalambous "The match against Qarabag will be tougher than facing Manchester United"

"We will do our best tomorrow"
Fatih Tekke on AFFA rumors: "We couldn't understand what they wanted"
22 January 17:34
Football

Fatih Tekke on AFFA rumors: "We couldn't understand what they wanted"

The Turkish coach sheds light on his recent visit to Baku amid speculation about a potential AFFA appointment

Most read

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller
22 January 11:23
Football

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller

IFFHS compiled a list of remarkable moments from the 9-goal game in the 7th round of the group stage
FCSB reveals starting lineup for Europa League clash against Qarabag
20 January 16:45
Football

FCSB reveals starting lineup for Europa League clash against Qarabag

Gigi Becali surprises fans with two key selections for the Baku match

Ancelotti decides to leave Real Madrid
20 January 17:59
Football

Ancelotti decides to leave Real Madrid

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti has made a definitive decision regarding his future
Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"
21 January 18:19
Football

Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has clarified his plans regarding his future with the club