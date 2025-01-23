Champions League: Three more teams exit as Round of 16 spots begin to take shape

The second day of the seventh round of the Champions League group stage has clarified the fate of several teams.

Three more teams have bid farewell to European competitions, with Girona, Sparta, and Salzburg no longer having a chance to advance to the next stage, Idman.biz reports.

This brings the total number of teams eliminated from the tournament to nine.

On the other hand, seven clubs have officially secured their place in the next round, though it remains unclear whether they will qualify directly for the Round of 16 or move on to the playoffs. In total, 16 teams are still in the running. Two teams have already confirmed their spots in the Round of 16 a day earlier.

Confirmed for Round of 16:

Liverpool

Barcelona



Still in contention for Round of 16 or Playoffs:

Arsenal, Aston Villa, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Brest, Celtic, Borussia Dortmund, Feyenoord, Juventus, AC Milan, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Inter Milan, Lille, Monaco



Eliminated from European Competitions:

Bologna, Red Star Belgrade, Leipzig, Slovan Bratislava, Sturm Graz, Young Boys, Girona, Salzburg, Sparta



The final round of the group stage will take place on January 29.



Idman.biz