23 January 2025
EN

Champions League: Three more teams exit as Round of 16 spots begin to take shape

Football
News
23 January 2025 09:34
17
Champions League: Three more teams exit as Round of 16 spots begin to take shape

The second day of the seventh round of the Champions League group stage has clarified the fate of several teams.

Three more teams have bid farewell to European competitions, with Girona, Sparta, and Salzburg no longer having a chance to advance to the next stage, Idman.biz reports.

This brings the total number of teams eliminated from the tournament to nine.

On the other hand, seven clubs have officially secured their place in the next round, though it remains unclear whether they will qualify directly for the Round of 16 or move on to the playoffs. In total, 16 teams are still in the running. Two teams have already confirmed their spots in the Round of 16 a day earlier.

Confirmed for Round of 16:
Liverpool
Barcelona

Still in contention for Round of 16 or Playoffs:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Atalanta, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Brest, Celtic, Borussia Dortmund, Feyenoord, Juventus, AC Milan, Real Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Inter Milan, Lille, Monaco

Eliminated from European Competitions:
Bologna, Red Star Belgrade, Leipzig, Slovan Bratislava, Sturm Graz, Young Boys, Girona, Salzburg, Sparta

The final round of the group stage will take place on January 29.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Europa League: Qarabag face FCSB
10:13
Football

Europa League: Qarabag face FCSB

Azerbaijan’s champion Qarabag will play their next European competition match

Qarabag aim to elevate Azerbaijan in UEFA rankings
09:15
Football

Qarabag aim to elevate Azerbaijan in UEFA rankings

Can a victory against FCSB strengthen the Nation's standing?

Paris blow for Manchester City, Milan clubs triumph with single goals - VIDEO
09:05
Football

Paris blow for Manchester City, Milan clubs triumph with single goals - VIDEO

Nine matches were played on the second day of the round
FCSB defender: "We have come to Baku to win"
22 January 19:04
Football

FCSB defender: "We have come to Baku to win"

"Tomorrow’s match will serve as motivation for our upcoming games"
Elias Charalambous "The match against Qarabag will be tougher than facing Manchester United"
22 January 18:35
Football

Elias Charalambous "The match against Qarabag will be tougher than facing Manchester United"

"We will do our best tomorrow"
Fatih Tekke on AFFA rumors: "We couldn't understand what they wanted"
22 January 17:34
Football

Fatih Tekke on AFFA rumors: "We couldn't understand what they wanted"

The Turkish coach sheds light on his recent visit to Baku amid speculation about a potential AFFA appointment

Most read

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller
22 January 11:23
Football

Benfica vs Barcelona 4-5: Record-breaking thriller

IFFHS compiled a list of remarkable moments from the 9-goal game in the 7th round of the group stage
FCSB reveals starting lineup for Europa League clash against Qarabag
20 January 16:45
Football

FCSB reveals starting lineup for Europa League clash against Qarabag

Gigi Becali surprises fans with two key selections for the Baku match

Ancelotti decides to leave Real Madrid
20 January 17:59
Football

Ancelotti decides to leave Real Madrid

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti has made a definitive decision regarding his future
Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"
21 January 18:19
Football

Ancelotti denies departure rumors: "I hope to stay for four more years"

Real Madrid's head coach, Carlo Ancelotti, has clarified his plans regarding his future with the club